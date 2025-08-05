Plans for a new children’s care home in a small Lincolnshire village could help tackle a shortage of places, say applicants.

An application has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council proposing to change the use of 25 High Street, Pointon, from a home into a residential care home for children with complex needs.

The property, known as Pointon Farmhouse, would accommodate up to four children in care, supported by a minimum of two staff members on site at all times.

IDEAL Social Care Group seeks planning approval for long-term children’s care home. Photo: Google Streetview

The applicant, Ideal Social Care Group, specialises in residential child care and is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

They aim to provide a homely environment rather than an institutional setting, helping children who have often experienced trauma and instability.

“We believe these children deserve to be treated like any other child, living in family-friendly neighbourhoods,” said the applicant’s planning statement.

“Our goal is to provide them with a sense of normality by creating a nurturing, family-oriented environment where they feel loved, valued, and supported.”

The care home would address a shortage of specialist residential places for vulnerable children in Lincolnshire and Peterborough, enabling more local, long-term placements and better access to support networks.

The proposed development involves no external changes to the building or its layout, retaining its residential appearance and large garden space.

Parking provision includes six spaces for staff and two for visitors, with encouragement for staff to use sustainable transport options.

According to the planning statement, the development complies with national and local policies supporting accommodation for vulnerable groups and would not negatively impact neighbouring properties or local amenities.

The change of use would create new full-time and part-time jobs, contributing to the local economy.

The proposal has received support from relevant stakeholders and aims to balance community benefits with maintaining the village’s peaceful character.