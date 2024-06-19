A new cash machine has been installed in a town.

Cash Access UK, an organisation set up to protect access to cash, has set up a new, multi-bank deposit machine in Bourne.

It is located outside McColls in West Street.

Taking out cash from ATM (British pounds) credit: istock/GVision

Cash Access UK is also behind the banking hub which opened in Oakham in April.

Gareth Oakley, chief executive at Cash Access UK, said: “Access to deposit-taking cash machines is vital for cash reliant UK consumers struggling to access basic banking services and it’s just as important that businesses who accept cash can bank it too. We’re pleased to be able to bring this service to residents and local businesses in Bourne.”

The deposit machine will offer access to cash services such as withdrawals, balance enquiries and PIN management to customers of all major banks.

It also offers free cash deposits to customers of Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank.



