A major housebuilder has submitted a planning application for 270 homes to replace fields on the edge of a town.

The development proposed by Barratt Redrow would be bordered to the west and east by the A6121 Stamford Road and Raymond Mays Way in Bourne. The entrance would be off West Road.

An outline application has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council, which refused Aldi permission to build a supermarket off West Road in May last year. An appeal against this decision was also turned down, by a Government planning inspector in June this year.

Plans for the 270-home estate with access off West Road, Bourne. Image: Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow held a public consultation on its aims for Bourne at the start of the summer, and talked to people at Bourne Corn Exchange about the one-bedroom through to five-bedroom homes it wants to build, 30% of which would be ‘affordable’.

People were also invited to complete an online survey.

Now that the outline application, which has the reference S25/1676, has been submitted, people can make their views know to South Kesteven District Council rather than the housebuilder itself. When determining the application, the council will weigh up people’s responses - providing they give ‘planning reasons’ for or against the development.

Designs for the new junction on West Road, Bourne. Image: Barratt Redrow

Coun Sue Woolley (Con), Lincolnshire county councillor Bourne North and Morton, has submitted her view via the district council’s planning portal.

She says: “Traffic from the proposal will need to turn right into and out of the area because all amenities - town centre, doctors, schools, public transport to Peterborough, shops and leisure centre - are all based in or around the town.

“The highways infrastructure between the A151 Raymond Mays roundabout and junction with the A6121 is already heavily congested with frequent vehicle accidents. The highways infrastructure is in close proximity to a sharp left hand bend from Raymond Mays Way making the flow of traffic on and off the site blind to the A151 road user. The proposed site sits on a 60mph road.”

At a meeting of Bourne Town Council on September 24, members raised their objections, including concerns about road safety and a lack of connectivity. They and others commenting have mentioned the proposed development is outside the current edge of the town, and several residents have mentioned a lack of infrastructure, notably places at GP surgeries and dental practices.

If approved, Barratt Redrow will need to submit a ‘full’ planning application with greater detail. It says it aims to start construction next year.