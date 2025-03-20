A new photography exhibition will explore how disguises in Border Morris dancing helps dancers express their true selves.

Fraser McGruer, a Folkingham-based documentary photographer, will showcase his work in the Behind the Mask exhibition, opening on Saturday (March 22) at Union Street Gallery in Grantham.

The one-week exhibition features portraits and reportage of the Bourne Borderers, a South Lincolnshire-based Border Morris dancing group.

Explore how disguise transforms dancers in Fraser McGruer’s 'Behind the Mask' exhibition. Photo: Fraser McGruer

Fraser is also launching a book to complement the exhibition.

The book features the same mixture of portraits and action shots, with a brief introduction to Border Morris dancing.

It offers insight into the dancers' experiences and their personal connections to the tradition.

Fraser McGruer’s latest project celebrates the joy and fellowship within the Morris dance community. Photo: Fraser McGruer

Fraser, who is also a Morris dancer himself, started the project in early 2023 as part of his master's degree in documentary photography.

The exhibition and accompanying book explore how dressing up in costume for Morris dancing can be a transformative experience.

For many dancers, the act of donning a mask or other disguise allows them to step into a new identity, becoming more in tune with their true selves.

Members Kurt and Heather before their transformation. Photo: Fraser McGruer

Members Kurt and Heather after their transformation. Photo: Fraser McGruer

“For many dancers, the act of disguise – in line with the origins of Border Morris – is a powerful and transformative experience,” Fraser said.

“Donning a mask and costume paradoxically allows them to express their true selves.”

As a member of the group, Fraser said his revelations came from both photographing others and his own experiences.

Member Jackie with her dog before their transformation. Photo: Fraser McGruer

Member Jackie with her dog after their transformation. Photo: Fraser McGruer

Fraser became a member of the Bourne Borderers after a friend from the Folkingham Ukulele Players suggested he try it.

Initially, he was hesitant, picturing traditional Morris dancing with white clothes and handkerchiefs.

“I walked in to where we practice in Edenham Village Hall and as soon as I walked in, I felt at home,” he said.

Discover how Morris dancing allows performers to express their true selves at new exhibition. Photo: Fraser McGruer

“One of the things I talk about in the book is that it's really difficult to dance and not be smiling at the end of it all.

Plus, the kind of people who are willing to dress up in these slightly unusual clothes and go around and shouting and doing all that, they're my kind of people, because they just don't care.

“They'll just go for it, they'll have fun with it and not be too worried about what people think."

Member Miriam before their transformation. Photo: Fraser McGruer

Member Miriam after their transformation. Photo: Fraser McGruer

The exhibition includes portraits of dancers before and after transforming into their Morris attire, alongside images from performances and rehearsals.

Fraser aims to capture the essence of this tradition while documenting the joy and fellowship within the community.

Opening night will feature a live dance demonstration by the Bourne Borderers.

The event is free and open to the public, and Fraser encourages everyone to attend.

Fraser, who also teaches media production at Grantham College, hopes the exhibition will not only celebrate the local Morris dancing community but also promote the college’s photography programme.

“Photography has the power to tell stories and bring people together. I’m excited to share this project with the local community and showcase something that is close to my heart,” Fraser said.

Alongside his photography and Morris dancing, Fraser has previously kept himself busy with a number of activities, including coaching rugby in Bourne, playing water polo in Spalding, coaching boxing in Grantham and being a member of Folkingham Ukulele Players.

He previously also taught at Boston College.

He is also working on a Ukrainian Self Portraits project, documenting refugee lives across Ukraine and Europe since the invasion.

Additionally, he is working on a documentary film, Orija!, about Afro-Brazilian religion, which was filmed in Brazil last year and will be screening at the Savoy cinema in Grantham at the end of April.

He is also seeking funding for a photo project on the impact of climate change on the East Midlands, the UK’s most vulnerable region for climate change.

The Behind the Mask exhibition will be open from March 22 to March 29, 2025, at Union Street Gallery, Grantham.