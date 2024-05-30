‘The most hated planning application to be put before the people of a town for 25 years’ has been refused.

Aldi’s plan to open a store north of the West Road/Raymond Mays Way roundabout in Bourne was discussed for two hours by South Kesteven District Council members this afternoon (Thursday, May 30).

Planning officers for the council had suggested the scheme should be approved because the supermarket would create 40 jobs and could bring short-term economic benefits to the area during the shop’s construction.

The proposed Aldi which could be built in West Road, Bourne

They suggested conditions attached to the plans, if approved, would mitigate against potential issues, such as impact on wildlife, dust during construction, and drainage.

But members of the public, the town council and civic society opposed the plans - mainly disapproving of it being on a greenfield site near Bourne Wood.

Coun Helen Crawford (Con - Bourne West) spoke at the meeting, pointing out that people weren’t generally against Aldi coming to Bourne, but that its location - where The Fens meets the South Kesteven uplands, and in a natural firebreak were Bourne Wood to catch fire.

The location and layout of the proposed Aldi store in West Road, Bourne

Coun Sue Woolley (Con - Morton) said the site was only 12 minutes’ walk from a Co-op supermarket and would mean people living on the nearby Elsea Park estate crossing West Road where it has a 60mph speed limit.

Bourne resident Peter Sharpe described the application as “the most hated to be put before the people of Bourne in the past 25 years”, adding that Aldi was aiming for market domination and “cares nothing for Bourne”.

He said that the supermarket chain had ignored the town for more than two decades but now wanted to ‘lord it up’ in a raised position looking down on the town.

Bourne town councillor Peter Eveleigh also described the weight of opinion against the development of the greenfield site.

The greenfield site chosen by Aldi close to Bourne Wood. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesman for Aldi said it was an ‘edge of settlement’ location and that the company had judged the site to be an appropriate location in which to trade with ‘a good road frontage’.

He also said they had met the Wildlife Trust four times and were following their advice to ensure habitats were replaced through measures such as the planting of new hedgerows.

He said the former Jewson site in South Road Bourne was unsuitable for the proposed store. Jewson closed its Bourne branch at the start of the year.

Friends of Bourne Wood staged a protest against plans for Aldi to build a new supermarket in West Road, Bourne. Photo: Peter Sharpe

Members voted to refuse Aldi’s application, which was met by cheers and applause from people watching in the council chamber in Grantham.