Patients can start using a new online medical consultation service from today (Tuesday).

Lakeside Healthcare has switched to a new system which it says is more compatible with patient record system than the former Doctrin platform.

The online Anima service allows patients to register their symptoms and wait for a response from the medical team, either offering advice, a telephone consultation or face-to-face appointment. It will be used at the Sheepmarket Surgery in Stamford and the Hereward Practice in Bourne.

Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road

Stamford patients will be able to access Anima 24 hours day from Monday to Thursday. It will close at 4pm on Fridays and reopen at 6pm on Sundays.

Bourne patients will also have access 24 hours a day from Monday to Thursday. The Hereward Practice’s system will close at 5pm on Fridays and reopen at 7pm on Sundays.

A spokesperson for Lakeside Healthcare said: “Anima is a quick and easy way that patients can tell us about their symptoms or ask a question. This can help them get the right care when they need it. It is also a convenient way for patients to contact us if they don't like to use the phone or find it difficult to call the practice due to work or caring commitments.”

The Hereward Group Practice in Bourne

Enquiries will be prioritised according to clinical need and urgency based on the details provided by the patient. The progress of each enquiry can be tracked online and patients can choose whether to receive a response by phone or email.

The spokesperson said: “The more patients who use Anima, the more phone lines will be available for patients who cannot use it and need our assistance. It doesn’t replace face-to-face appointments but is another way for patients to access the healthcare they need.”

Patients must create an Anima account to use the service, either using existing NHS login details or an email address. Videos of how to set up an account are available on the surgery websites or patients can ask at reception for help.

Have you used Anima yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below or email news@lincsonline.co.uk