An open gardens event raised more than £3,000 for good causes over the weekend.

Eleven homes in Thurlby and Northorpe welcomed visitors on Saturday and Sunday (June 7 and 8) as both green fingered locals and crafters opened their gates to the public.

Jon and Libby Sandall in their garden at Thurlby. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Live music also greeted revellers at some spots, adding to the atmosphere of these beautiful English country gardens.

Hundreds of visitors - from as far afield as The Wirral - as well as many surrounding cities, towns and villages - ensured the event proved as popular as ever.

“There was 11 exhibitors and some had over 200 visitors each day, despite the odd shower,” said Phil Jarman, who organised the event along with wife Charlotte and Hilary Addison.

Elaine and John Reynolds with musicians Jane and Chris Sanders ,Debbie Heath and Paul Eady, playing in their Thurlby garden. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“It was great. There were lots of exhibitors and some really unusual gardens.

“There were lost of variations, some formal and nicely laid out, others with wet areas, ponds, rockeries.

Margaret Spooner with granddaughter Grace Spooner at her Thurlby home. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sally Burrows in her Northorpe garden. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Phil Jarman with some art in his garden in Northorpe. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Everybody was pleased, and it was nice to see a lot of new faces and new gardens open - we had two or three debuts.”

A total of £3,370 was raised, which will be split between the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, St Firmin’s Church and Thurlby Methodist Church, where the hall also staged stalls and refreshments.