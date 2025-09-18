Gurkha 91 is a firm favourite for celebrations in our household - we’ve celebrated Christmas Eve and our wedding anniversary here before.

So with my brother-in-law, Neil, visiting to mark my husband’s birthday, we booked a table and this Nepalese restaurant kindly accommodated our very last-minute request.

The menu at Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

Located in North Street, Bourne, the restaurant was busy on a Friday night with a large group having a birthday celebration and other couples and families enjoying their meal.

The staff kindly opened the front door to us and immediately the aroma of other diner’s meals gave us a hint of what was to come.

Popadoms and a pickle tray at Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

Drinks wise, the menu was plentiful and I was delighted to see cocktails but instead opted for a fruity cider. Neil’s preferred choice of Doom Bar unfortunately ran out after one can so he switched to Guinness, and Richard chose Gurkha, a standard lager.

Popadoms are a must but we opted for one each instead of two with my husband eyeing up a starter and looking no further than the first one on the menu — momo, a lamb dumpling. I opted for chicken puri - which was tender but a little drier than I thought so luckily we had the dips from our popadoms left over. It came with a beautifully carved flower from vegetables. Neil chose pork sandheko, a pork belly dish, which he said was nicely spiced.

The chicken puri at Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

The momo starter at Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

The pork sandheko starter at Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

For our mains, I opted for a 91 special butter masala, albeit tentatively with two chillies suggesting it might be a tad spicier than a usual butter chicken. Richard chose saag gosht lamb, while Neil had a lasun kukhura khursani with lamb. We also had two side orders of pilau rice to share and a cheese naan and peshwari naan.

My butter chicken was definitely spicier than I would usually expect so the chillies were a good fair warning but it was manageable for my taste and the chicken was perfectly cooked.

The saag gosht lamb at Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

The 91 special butter masala. Photo: Iliffe Media

Cheese naan in the foreground, rice and the lasun kukhura khursani at Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

Richard’s dish was more sweet than spicy, while Neil said his dish was creamy and as he expected from the description on the menu.

But our eyes were definitely bigger than our bellies on this occasion. The generous portions on the rice and naan meant one portion of rice would have been enough and sadly, some of my delicious peshwari naan, which was lovely and sweet to offset my spicy curry, was left behind.

Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

The interior at Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

We were offered a dessert menu but full to bursting we opted against it. A bite-size little chocolate each with the bill was a nice touch though.

A Gurkha beer at Gurkha 91. Photo: Iliffe Media

Once again, we had an enjoyable meal at Gurkha 91 and it is definitely one we’ll return to and recommend heartily to readers - just be mindful of the portion sizes though.

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk

Out of five:

Food: Perfect - there is nothing negative to say about any of what we ate on this occasion. *****

Drink: A good choice of drinks. ****

Decor: The decor is a warm orange with pictures of Nepal adorning the walls and a small bar area ****

Staff: The staff were attentive and friendly and go the extra mile by opening the door as you enter and exit the restaurant. They also all sang ‘Happy birthday’ to a party on a neighbouring table, which was a nice touch. They checked in regularly enough to feel attentive but not so much as to feel overbearing - the perfect amount! *****

Price: We paid £106 with starters coming in at around £6 each, mains around £13, and each naan £4.45. Considering we also had five alcoholic drinks between us and popadoms and pickle tray, and considering the quality and portion size, I felt this was good value for money. ****

