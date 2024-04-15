A main road has been closed after a truck overturned.

The A15 Bourne Road in Folkingham has been closed following an accident this morning (Monday, April 15).

It is shut in both directions from Temple Road to Brickyard Lane after a truck overturned.

Police road closed sign.

A road is also shut in the neighbouring village Billingborough while repair works take place in Folkingham Road.

Diversion routes are in place and drivers are being instructed to use the A52.



