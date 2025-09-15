Two men found guilty of unlawfully killing a man in a Bourne park were today jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Kyle Marshall, 37, died from a machete wound to the heart during a confrontation in Wellhead Park on the night of June 26 last year.

Kyle Marshall. Photo: submitted

Reece Bruns, 21, of St Pauls Gardens, Bourne, and Aaron Clark, 18, of St Peters Road, Bourne, were both convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder.

The two defendants were also found guilty of possessing a bladed article after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court earlier this year.

Bruns, who armed himself with the machete and stabbed Mr Marshall, was today jailed for 12 years and nine months.

Reece Bruns

Clark, who supplied the machete after fetching it from his home, was sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offenders institution.

Before passing sentence today (Monday September 15) Judge Simon Hirst ruled there was no evidence that Mr Marshall was carrying a knife during the confrontation and said he was sure that Clark did take a second knife to the scene.

Judge Hirst accepted Mr Marshall had gone to the park, possibly armed with a knuckleduster, to confront Bruns.

The scene at Wellhead Park off South Street, Bourne, after the incident. Photo: Iliffe Media

But Judge Hirst ruled both Bruns and Clark were not acting in unlawful defence.

Sentencing the pair Judge Hirst said Aaron Clark went to collect the machete from his bedroom after they were tipped off that Mr Marshall was on his way.

"It is a fiercesome weapon with a blade about 12 inches long," Judge Hirst stressed.

"I have no doubt you both wanted some sort of confrontation with Kyle Marshall otherwise you would have left the park."

An underwater search unit at the Wellhead Park after the incident. Photo: Iliffe Media

Clark kept the machete hidden in a long jacket on the warmest day of the year and then handed it to Bruns at the last moment when Mr Marshall arrived at the scene, Judge Hirst said.

"You (Bruns) stabbed him in the chest," Judge Hirst explained, "going through the muscle and almost cutting his heart in two."

Judge Hirst accepted Bruns suffered from adverse childhood experiences and slow processing speeds but said it did not impact his culpability.

"This was a deliberate act by you Reece Bruns," Judge Hirst insisted.

Police on the scene at Wellhead Park in Bourne at the time of the incident. Photo: Iliffe Media

During the trial prosecutors said there was a history of animosity between the two defendants and Mr Marshall after a member of his family was assaulted at the Bourne beer festival three weeks earlier.

The jury heard Mr Marshall had travelled from Market Deeping to confront Bruns in Wellhead Park.

During the incident Bruns inflicted the fatal wound to Mr Marshall with the machete after Clark, then aged just 16, went to fetch the weapon from his nearby home.

Wellhead Park was taped off by police after the incident. Photo: Iliffe Media

Giving evidence Bruns denied deliberately stabbing Mr Marshall and claimed the fatal injury was an unintended consequence as the two men scuffled in the park.

Clark admitted going to fetch the machete but said it was only intended to deter Mr Marshall and was not to be used for unlawful violence.

Simon Kealey KC, mitigating for Bruns, admitted: "It was a fiercesome weapon, and they had the chance to leave. But it does not mean they were intent on attacking him. They did not know that was coming."

Mr Kealey told the court Bruns also suffered an injury to his hand.

In a statement, which Mr Kealey read out in court, Bruns stressed his remorse for Mr Marshall's family.

Andrew Vout KC, mitigating for Clark, stressed he committed the offences while still a child and needed to be sentenced as such.

"He has made outstanding progress while in custody," Mr Vout told the court.

"This young man has the potential to do very well."

Mr Vout also argued the pair did not seek to confront Mr Marshall after he arrived in the park.

He described Clark's actions as a misguided attempt to help his older friend.