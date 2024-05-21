A man in his 80s was targeted after he withdrew money from a cash machine.

The man, a mobility scooter user, was approached in The Burghley Centre, Bourne at about 1.05pm on Monday last week (May 13) by two men who offered him assistance.

Police believe the men, who were described as wearing white baseball caps, may have been near the bank at the time the cash was withdrawn.

Police are investigating an incident in Bourne

They left and the man discovered his wallet was missing.

Police have released images of two men they believe could help with their investigation.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are following a number of lines of inquiry about who is responsible for this theft and would encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to email charlotte.thurston@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 230 of May 13.



