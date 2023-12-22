A pub could cater for more customers if its plans are given permission.

An application has been made to turn part of a field near The Six Bells in Witham-on-the-Hill into a hardstanding for 25 cars.

The pub, off Elm Avenue, is a family business with five guest bedrooms and a restaurant.

A rough outline of the area identified as a potential extra car park for The Six Bells, Witham-on-the-Hill. Photo: Google

There is an existing car park at the back of The Six Bells but the new spaces could more than double the amount of parking available.

One Witham-on-the-Hill resident has commented to South Kesteven District Council, saying: “Although there are no parking restrictions outside The Six Bells or along the main street, the proposed additional parking spaces will allow patrons of The Six Bells to park off the highway.

“This can only be a benefit to the village and will allow a great village facility to continue to prosper.

Customer parking could be increased at The Six Bells, Witham-on-the-Hill. Photo: Google

“The proposed location of the additional parking will not have a negative impact on the village. Hence I am supporting this application.”

The council has consulted its tree officer, who had no objection but has offered advice on materials for the car park surface near tree roots, and suggested more trees are planted to screen the site.

The Environment Agency has no objection.

The application, which has the council reference S23/1876, will be determined in the new year.