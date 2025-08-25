Organisers are looking to build a team of volunteers to help start a new parkrun event.

Bourne residents could soon be joining other runners and walkers in the area as preparations to launch the weekly 5km event in the Wellhead Park are underway.

These would be held at 9am every Saturday. The nearest parkruns to Bourne are currently held at Rutland Water and in Crowland - 17 miles away from Bourne, as well as Belton House and Belvoir Castle in Grantham and Ferry Meadows in Peterborough.

Although no official date has been set, the organisers hope the first run in Bourne will go ahead this autumn.

Darren Barratt, ambassador for parkrun, said Bourne has a great running community and plans to bring parkrun to the town have been in the pipeline for some time.

“We are very excited about this,” he said. “This has been bubbling away for a while.

Darren said things really started to kick off when a resident, Edward Hixson, approached him towards the end of last year and asked when Bourne would have its own parkrun.

Between then and now, the organisers have been looking for funding, which they managed to secure from Len Pick Trust and Edward has now been appointed as the event director.

“Bourne has multiple running clubs and people wanted to put one on in Bourne for a while but it never quite kicked off the ground,” said Darren.

“It feels great to have things moving along.

“We are now looking to get a core team together and we need about 15 volunteers to help things rolling, but there is no limit on the numbers, so the more the merrier.”

The volunteers’ roles will range from run directors to marshals to timekeepers.

Anyone interested can contact Darren by email at darren.barratt@parkrun.com.

A meeting for those interested has also been organised for Thursday, September 5, at the Red Hall, in South Street, Bourne, at 6pm.

Other parkruns in the county are held in Boston, Horncastle, Market Rasen, Lincoln and Gainsborough.