Speed limits could be dropped on a number of rural roads across the county.

Lincolnshire County Council is consulting on plans to slash the speed limits on a number of village and country roads.

The 30mph speed limit on Birthorpe Road, Billingborough could be extended by 45 metres to beyond the cemetery.

A British 30mph speed limit sign against a clear blue sky.

Freiston and Fishtoft are also in line for new restrictions. A speed limit of 30mph is recommended for Church Road and Priory Road in Freiston and a 40mph limit between the village and Priory Road in Fishtoft.

The national speed limit could be dropped to 50mph on Main Road between New Bolingbroke and Carrington, as well as in Gainsborough Road, Blyton.

