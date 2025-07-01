A group which protects and celebrates the past wants to look to the future after naming its first new chairman in 25 years.

Steve Guillari has taken on the role with Bourne Civic Society after Brenda Jones stepped down earlier this year for health reasons after two-and-a-half decades of serving the town.

Along with the changes of personnel come plans to refresh the society’s Baldocks Mill headquarters and visitor centre to encourage more of the local community to use it.

Previous society chair Brenda Jones with husband Jim

The civic society took over the 19th-Century Bourne mill back in 1983 and restored it over the years, turning the top two floors into museum spaces.

There will be a refresh of the shop and reception area, with the town invited to tell the society what items they would want stocked.

Meanwhile, the society’s ground floor office will become a community research and investigation room with a library and computers, as well as new flooring and a paint job.

Steve Giullari has been part of Bourne History Group for the last eight years

The Mill Room will become a conference room for organisations, businesses and schools, with £2,000 already set aside to start the project.

“Clients can come and use that and we can take them around the mill and give them an experience of Bourne's heritage as well,” said Steve.

“It's about this place reaching its full potential and we hope people will see that and be part of the journey.

“Turning the ground floor into something that is welcoming, I think, would change perceptions.”

Steve organised a survey of the Wellhead to find out more about Bourne Castle

Steve also wants to rebrand the building as a community heritage centre rather than visitors centre.

“It's creating that use and awareness of our heritage among our community as well for visitors,” he added.

“Our plans do include visitors to the town, but I've been deeply concentrating on our local community.”

The group has decided to close the mill for two months to allow work to begin and be completed in time for the Charles Worth bicentenary celebrations in October.

Baldocks Mill has served as the civic society’s home since 1983

Among the changes, there will be a tribute to what has come before. The new conference room will be named after Brenda and her husband Jim, a fellow society stalwart.

“It's a nod to them to say we appreciate what you have done for the town for those 25 years,” said Steve.

He and new vice-chairman Jamie Lawrence have been involved with Bourne History Group and are keen for the society to link with them and other groups in the town.

With various town groups working together to put on different activities for the Worth 200 weekend across Bourne, Steve wants to use that model as a template.

“The Picnic In the Park and BRM Day was really good and showed what can happen when different groups are collaborating and not competing,” he said.

“The end game for me is to be part of Lincolnshire and for all the groups to link up to make the county a great place to live.

“Already, we’ve been networking with Lincolnshire County Council, South Kesteven District Council and Bourne United Charities to let them know our plans, so we're forming this lovely network of people that are really excited about what we're doing.”

As well as alterations to its HQ, Steve also wants to change the perception of the society, particularly when it comes to modern developments in the town.

“I think sometimes there’s a misconception that we don't want planning and development and that's completely untrue,” he said.

“It's about good planning, so you've got to be involved with the planning authority and the developers, and we want to start a better relationship with both.”