Police are appealing for help following a car theft in the early hours of this morning.

The burglary is believed to have happened in Bourne at around 3am today (Tuesday, March 25), at a property on Haydock Park Drive.

A grey BMW was reported stolen, but it has since been recovered.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity or seen any suspicious people or cars in the area in the early hours of this morning or last night (Monday, March 24).” a Lincolnshire Police statement said.

Officers are also appealing for any CCTV footage that can help with their investigation.

Anyone who can help can contact investigating officer DC Jack McGhee jack.mcghee@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 14 of March 25 in the subject line.