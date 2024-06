A large number of police are attending an incident in a town park.

Officers can be seen all around Wellhead Park in Bourne this morning (June 27).

All entrances to the park have been blocked off and an incident tent has been set up at the site.

Update: A murder investigation has been launched.

Officers will remain at the scene today.