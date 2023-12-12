A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a child.

Police were called to an address in Bourne on Tuesday, October 31 and an eight-week-old baby was subsequently taken to hospital and died.

Police news. Picture: Stock image

“Officers launched an investigation and can now confirm two people have been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing,” a Lincolnshire Police statement read.

A 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested but have since been released on bail while investigations are underway.