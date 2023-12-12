Home   Bourne   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby in Bourne

By Duncan Browne
-
duncan.browne@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:23, 12 December 2023

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a child.

Police were called to an address in Bourne on Tuesday, October 31 and an eight-week-old baby was subsequently taken to hospital and died.

Police news. Picture: Stock image
Police news. Picture: Stock image

“Officers launched an investigation and can now confirm two people have been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing,” a Lincolnshire Police statement read.

A 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested but have since been released on bail while investigations are underway.

Bourne Crime Lincs Homepage Spalding Stamford Duncan Browne
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE