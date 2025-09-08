Police have named the motorcyclist who died after a four vehicle collision.

Robbie McBeath, 50, of Gladstone Street, Bourne, died in Peterborough City Hospital following the incident which took place in Bretton on August 25.

A grey Peugeot 3008, a black Audi A6, a grey Fiat 500 and an orange Superduke R motorbike took place at 2pm on August 25 on the A47 eastbound carriageway of the Soke Parkway, at the exit for Bretton Gate.

Police have named the motorcyclist who died PHOTO: STOCK

The drivers and passengers of the cars remained at the scene and were uninjured.

Officers have appealed for information and dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling along the A47 in either direction.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 222 of 25 August, or alternatively, report it online.