A pub’s outbuildings will become six en-suite rooms for holiday accommodation.

The family-run Fortescue Arms in High Street, Billingborough had its planning application approved by South Kesteven District Council on Thursday (July 31).

It will mean the pub can let out five ground floor rooms and one first floor room to boost its income.

Ari Volanakis attended the planning committee meeting in Grantham to represent The Fortescue Arms Community Committee, and outline its apprehension about the proposed alterations.

The Fortescue Arms, Billingborough. Photo: Iliffe Media

“We welcome the development of tourism and of bringing barn buildings into use,” he said. “But we have concerns about the viability of the pub in the longer term.”

He said outdoor space, popular with families from the village, could be lost because tables and chairs would have to be moved away from the doors and windows of the holiday accommodation.

Mr Volanakis also expressed the community committee’s concerns that the pub’s busy calendar of music and other events might be reduced so as not to impact on paying guests.

The proposed layout of the holiday lets. Drawing: James Campbell Associates

“The first two rooms could be used as accessible toilets for the pub, which are needed, with the rest used for accommodation,” he added.

A further point Mr Volanakis made was that the owners - the pub belongs to Inglenook Inns and Taverns, a registered company based in Manchester - should be investing in improving the condition of the main pub building, rather than altering the outbuildings.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

But a spokesperson for the pub had made a statement, read out at the meeting, which said: “Any lack of support for the application is a direct attack on the viability of the pub and I implore people to dwell on this.”

Billingborough Parish Council did not support the application, echoing the community committee’s concerns about loss of social space for families, and that money needed to be channelled into repairs rather than development.

Fortescue Arms in Billingborough. Photo: Submitted

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind - Grantham St Wulfram’s), having heard the arguments, disagreed with those in opposition and said he hoped the holiday lets would bring in tourism and money to repair the pub .

Similarly, Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind - Grantham St Vincent’s), who chairs the district council planning committee, said: “This should ensure the future of the pub,” adding: “They will have no choice but to make sure it is kept in good condition because guests will give them appropriate stars on websites and social media.

“I think the holiday lets will make it a more viable business.”

The application was approved by a planning committee vote.