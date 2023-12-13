A pub quiz night has helped raise £1,000 in memory of a young man who died after developing cancer.

The well-supported event at The Jubilee Garage in Bourne was organised to mark what would have been Conor Murphy’s 27th birthday.

Conor, who was from Bourne, died in 2019 aged 22 after battling Ewing’s sarcoma for three-and-a-half years.

Jack Wooley, bar manager at the Jubilee Garage, was host, and family and friends made up many of the quiz team members.

Conor’s mum, Angela, said: “We had donations from local businesses Travis Perkins, China Hand Bar and Restaurant, and Marks and Spencer, which we appreciated very much.

“Entry to the quiz was £5 and we also raised funds by holding a raffle.

“In all, we raised £1,000 for Teenage Cancer, Ward C9, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, and the total now raised for Ward C9 in Conor’s memory is £9,000.”

Conor was looked after at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire during his illness, and impressed medical staff with his positive attitude despite being so poorly.