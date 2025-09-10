Residents have the chance to hear about revised plans for a new quarry operation tomorrow (Thursday, September 11).

It comes two-and-a-half years after Cemex first went public with its ambition to establish a site at Thetford Farm Estate, Baston, extracting 2.4 million tonnes of sand and gravel over an eight to 10-year period.

The latest developments will be discussed during the public forum element of a parish council meeting in Baston Village Hall at 7.15pm.

Protestors at Baston Village Hall in March 2023

Chairman of the council Adrian Clarke said it had come as a shock to many residents that the application was still ‘live’, despite the parish council maintaining that it was.

He said: “The general view is that we’re absolutely opposed to yet another quarry because Baston is surrounded by quarries.

“I don’t think any of the concerns about noise and dust pollution and road safety fears will have gone away [since the original application and protests].”

Cemex is proposing a new sand and gravel quarry north of Baston

Cemex has been consulting with stakeholders, which has led to further considerations and amendments being submitted to Lincolnshire County Council, the local authority responsible for determining the plan.

It had been hoped by Cemex that the route to potential approval would be much smoother, with extraction work being able to begin next year but that timetable now seems unlikely.

Coun Clarke said he believes the consultation process by Cemex had been “extremely limited”.

“They ought to be doing more to involve our community because there a lot of technical arrangements,” he said. “All I can hope is that Lincolnshire County Council and the planning officers do a good job of properly looking into this.”

Coun Clarke wondered if the amount of time Cemex had been allowed to respond to issues indicated that the county council would look on the plan favourably.

Among the measures proposed by Cemex to mitigate residents’ road safety fears are reducing the number of lorry movements, using a new access road off the A15, creating a right-hand turn lane into the access road and supporting a speed limit reduction on the A15.

The company says the nearest extraction point from residential properties will be more than twice the 250m beyond which dust is uncommon, according to national guidance. It will also install air monitoring equipment at the primary school.

Cemex’s submission added: “Noise mitigation will take the form of landscaped bunds as well as careful siting of the plant equipment, to ensure any impacts are within acceptable limits.”

Back in March 2023, feedback following a public consultation event in the village showed 83 per cent of respondents were opposed to the plan, with just two per cent supportive. Meanwhile, a small majority recognised the need for a continued supply of sand and gravel sites in Lincolnshire and 67 per cent of respondents said they were unhappy with proposals to restore the site after completion.

The company stated in its revised application: “Cemex hopes that the serious consideration of the issues raised by the public at the exhibition and the action taken to address these will reassure the public that Cemex will listen to all concerns raised and be a good neighbour to residents. Cemex currently operate at West Deeping, much closer to residential properties than would be the case with this development, with minimal complaints.

“It is anticipated that if permission is granted, a liaison group would be set up with community representatives to discuss any issues or concerns once the site is under construction and whilst it is operational.”

Sir John Hayes, then MP for South Holland and the Deepings, told the county council in November 2023 that he shared constituents’ concerns over traffic movements and noise, dust and light pollution and asked that his objection be noted.

He added: “Small villages of Baston and Langtoft should not be industrialised in this way.”

Coun Clarke said the proposed establishment of the quarry comes against the backdrop of further frustration in the South Kesteven local plan stating capacity for a further 283 homes in Baston.