Bird watchers were treated to a sighting of a rare owl this week.

A Dark-Breasted Barn Owl swooped its way through Bourne on Monday (March 24), giving onlookers a show of its brownish grey feathers — which differ from the pale white common ones.

Sightings of this bird are said to be few and far between, with some experts believing this to have been the second ever record of it in the county and 14th in the UK.

It is believed to have been the second ever sighting in Lincolnshire. Pictures: Rob Walker Photography

It has taken up residence at Bah Humbug Christmas Trees on South Fen Road and has been flying around since late February, so those wanting to spot it may still have the chance.

The RSPB has advice for those wanting to get into bird watching:

• Avoid disturbing birds and their habitats - their interests should always come first.

• Be an ambassador for birdwatching - promote responsible practices and encourage others to enjoy nature ethically.

• Know and follow the law and rules for visiting the countryside - be aware of any restrictions or regulations in place.

• Take your time.

It has set up residence at Bah Humbug Christmas Trees

• Be still and quiet.

Have you got a story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk