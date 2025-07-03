A ‘reckless’ driver who killed a young mother and left a teenager seriously injured has been jailed.

Thomas Peggs, 32, of Ascot Close in Bourne, lost control of his black Jaguar XKR and ploughed into a tree at about 5pm on Friday, February 3 2023.

The car burst into flames and passers-by helped Peggs get out, however, 18-year-old Macie Hall, in the front passenger seat, and 20-year-old Grace Robinson, who was in the back, were both trapped and seriously injured.

Grace Robinson with her three-year-old son, Tommy. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Following the crash — which took place in Gote Lane, Gorefield, near Wisbech — the trio were all taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where Grace, a mother of one, died two days later as a result of her injuries.

Police say Macie was seriously hurt and still suffers the effects of her injuries, while Peggs suffered serious injuries and made a full recovery.

In April this year, Peggs was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

However, he had already pleaded guilty to causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.

On Friday June 26, at Cambridge Crown Court, Peggs was jailed for three years and four months.

He was also banned from driving for four years and ordered to do an extended re-test.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the serious collision investigation unit at Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Yet again we see another case of young lives being ruined by a moment of stupidity behind the wheel of a car.

“No-one, other than Peggs, will know why he decided to drive like he did on that day, his actions and reckless behaviour have taken the life of Grace and caused serious, life-changing injuries to Macie.

“My thoughts are with the families of both Grace and Macie, and I hope this sentence helps give them at least some sense of closure.”

Peggs had been drinking at the Woodman Cottage Inn, in Gorefield, on the afternoon of the crash and had met Grace at about 4pm.

They left the pub together at about 4.40pm to pick up Macie from a beauty appointment in the village, just before the crash.