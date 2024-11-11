Plans for a new care home have sparked opposition from residents concerned about access to the site and the impact on traffic and parking.

LNT Care Developments seeks permission from South Kesteven District Council to demolish a house and build a 66-bedroom care home at The Woodlands, Tarragon Way, in Bourne, but residents object to the proposed access via Coriander Drive, citing congestion and narrow lanes.

They fear the estate is not constructed to support a “commercial operation” such as a care home and believe the insufficient parking provision for staff and visitors could have a knock-on effect on surrounding streets.

Residents of Tarragon Way and Coriander Drive gathered at the weekend to highlight their objections to the planned access route to the care home. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Residents also pointed to safety risks, including narrow roads and poor visibility, worsened by construction and delivery traffic.

The objections highlight the need for a reconsideration of both the care home’s entrance location and parking provisions before moving forward with the proposal.

Although several residents do not believe the care home should go ahead at all, others have called on the developers to consider using an existing access to the property off Tarragon Way.

Designs for the care home submitted to South Kesteven District Council. Image: LNT Care Developments

Jane Gabbutt, one of more than 20 objectors to have so far commented on the plans, said the land had been accessed that way for 20 years and criticised the change.

“The many issues that this throws up… include an increase in traffic in a quiet, residential area with narrow, curving roads and an increased risk of accidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and children - the road borders a large green play area.

“[There will be] insufficient parking allocation within the care home site, leading to increased congestion and accident risk in the residential estate, and an impact on noise and quality of life from increased traffic, deliveries, ambulances, and 24-hour visitors to the home.”

The existing property is currently accessed off Tarragon Way. Photo: Google Streetview

She also criticised the lack of public notice to homes not on Coriander Drive, adding that objectors had organised a leaflet drop to all houses on the estate to raise awareness.

Residents gathered outside the proposed access over the weekend to highlight the level of objection.

Matt Barber, another of the residents, said there had been a “great response” to the call to action.

Designs for the care home submitted to South Kesteven District Council. Image: LNT Care Developments

Coriander Drive is small and heavily populated with cars; it’s a narrow entrance,” he said.

“There’s quite clearly an existing entrance, and we’re all baffled as to why that’s not being used.”

He said residents weren’t necessarily adverse to the care home, though noted that there were existing facilities nearby, but acknowledged that there would still be issues to consider around noise and light pollution to nearby properties.

Designs for the care home submitted to South Kesteven District Council. Image: LNT Care Developments

Designs for the care home submitted to South Kesteven District Council. Image: LNT Care Developments

Jo Kemp, senior planning manager at LNT Care Developments, responded: “LNT Care Developments appreciate there will be questions from neighbouring residents regarding our proposal to develop a 66-bed care home on the site of Woodland House.

“We intend to organise a meet and greet event in the coming weeks, at which we hope to be able to alleviate any concerns and answer any queries.

“We will share details of this event in due course.”