A retired GP and fundraiser has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List for serving the town she “came to love”.

Dr Sheila Halliday-Pegg has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community in Bourne.

“It came completely out of the blue - I thought ‘what have I done for Bourne for somebody to do this?’,” she said.

“I'm honoured, in more ways than one. I think I've obviously had some effect somewhere and somebody noticed it. It's absolutely gorgeous. I just feel it’s my life's work.”



Despite retiring around 27 years ago and living in Ryhall, she remains well known in Bourne for her work as a GP over 25 years.

After becoming senior partner at the town’s Galletly Medical Practice, she oversaw the move to its current North Street home shortly before retirement.

Dr Halliday-Pegg also worked as the medical officer for Bourne Hospital, helped run a baby welfare clinic, and attended the Butterfield Centre.



“I got to know the town very well during that time, I met a lot of people,” she said.

“We knew the families and everybody knew me very well and that’s how I came to love Bourne.

“People still come up to me and say, ‘you won't remember me, but you were my GP’. It's absolutely wonderful.

“It just feels like an extended family. And that's how I felt about Bourne.”

She also served the town as a magistrate in Bourne and Stamford for 20 years, with a particular interest in youth work.

“You didn't stand there in judgment on the youngsters - it didn't help them,” she explained.

“I felt that I needed to encourage them and explain to them why we were doing certain things with them and so on.”

Outside of a demanding career, Dr Halliday-Pegg helped found the Inner Wheel of Bourne in 1991 - an international women's organisation affiliated with the Rotary Club.

She became president of the town group and then progressed to district and then national president in 2012.

The Bourne group supported community youth projects and the elderly, and enhanced the town’s appearance, but she was particularly inspired by an overseas project to build a ‘floating’ hospital in Bangladesh.

“I’d been over to Bangladesh a couple of times to see it and we've gone on supporting it and also supporting young girls there to go into nursing,” she said.

“They're coming from families which are living on the breadline, so for the last nine years we've been funding nurses from the community to train.”

Dr Halliday-Pegg has lived in the Rutland village of Ryhall since beginning work in Bourne 53 years ago, but remains a big supporter of the town and remains a regular visitor to shop.

“It's a lovely town, which needs people to respect it more,” she said.

“It's twice the size it was when I first came here, but it seems to retain that friendship. That's why I like to support Bourne.”

Despite retirement, life remains busy.

On top of the Inner Wheel, she is mother of three children - including a daughter who has also gone into general practice - six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

“I don't stop,” she added.

“I'm slower in the way I do things now, but I’m still always out and about as much as I can.”