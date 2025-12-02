Four secondary schools will mark the retirement of their chief executive by holding a non-uniform day for all pupils.

Lucy Conley will step down soon from her role at the helm of the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust (SLAT) after working in education for 35 years.

Pupils at Bourne Academy, Spalding Academy, Cowley Academy in Donington and Giles Academy in Old Leake will be able to pay £1 to take part in the ‘Sparkle and Bright’ themed event on Wednesday (December 3).

Lucy Conley will hand over CEO duties to Jemma Curson on January 1, 2026

All funds raised from the non-uniform day will go to children’s mental health charity YoungMinds.

“Having worked with young people in education for 35 years, my focus has always been to ensure every student has the best possible education and I am proud of everything we have achieved,” Mrs Conley said.

“I have truly loved working with young people and they have inspired me every single day.

“I wish every student a 'bright' future and for them to 'sparkle' in whatever they choose to do.”

A JustGiving page has already raised more than £1,300 for the cause.

This is the second non-uniform day that SLAT pupils will have enjoyed in as many months after they raised £4,000 for Children in Need on November 14.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Raising money for BBC Children in Need is an annual traditional at all the schools that are part of South Lincolnshire Academies Trust.

“The main way in which the schools raise money for this worthwhile cause is through a non-uniform day where students and staff could be ‘spot-tacular’ by wearing clothing with spots, dots, bright yellow or Children in Need/Pudsey branding.

“Across the trust, the schools collectively raised over £4,000 as the whole school community came together for this incredible cause.”

Jemma Curson, the former headteacher at both Bourne and Spalding, will take over from Mrs Conley as CEO at the start of 2026.