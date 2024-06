Police have closed a main road after a crash this afternoon (Friday, June 28).

The A15 is shut in both directions between the A151 in Bourne and The Horseshoe pub in Thurlby.

It follows a crash near Northorpe.

A police road closed sign

101/2 201/2 302: Lengthy delays due to an accident and road closure on the A15 in Northorpe also causing traffic congestion on the A6121 from Lound to Bourne. Track your bus here https://t.co/18BP8XTllz — Delaine Buses (@delainebuses) June 28, 2024

There are also delays on the A6121 between Toft and Bourne as traffic is being diverted away from the closed road.