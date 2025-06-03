Highways bosses have warned of high noise levels during three weeks of overnight roadworks.

A £700,000 resurfacing project starts on Monday (June 9) on the A151 in Corby Glen, from the junction with Tanners’ Lane to the railway bridge west of the village.

A road closure will be in place for the duration of the works, which have a scheduled end date of Friday, June 27.

The A151 near Corby Glen will be resurfaced. Photo: Google

Karen Cassar, assistant director highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our crew will not only be working on the road surface, it will also be carrying out structural edge patching where the side of the road has been pummelled by heavy farm machines and lorries.

“The current road surface is in need of a larger scheme like this and the difference for those who use the road will be very obvious.

“The road will be much nicer to use with improved grip performance too.”

The signed diversion route will be via the A151, A1, B1174, A52, A151 and vice versa.

Crews will be working overnight on weekdays from 7.30pm to 6am and Ms Cassar has warned that there may be some disruption during this time.

She said: “Due to the nature and the specialist equipment that are used to undertake these vital maintenance works it could be the case that noise levels might be high at times.

“To lessen the impact of the machines as much as we can, all of our contractor’s equipment will be switched when not being used to limit noise pollution.

“I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work for Corby Glen.”



