Pupils and staff at Bourne Academy are celebrating yet another fantastic year of academic and vocational success.

In addition to English and mathematics, the top four subjects where pupils achieved grades 7 or above are biology, health and social care, performing arts and sport science. There has also been a notable increase in grades 9 to 5 in sociology.

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Ellie-Jo Wilson and Julia Witkowska. Photo: Supplied

Chief executive officer Lucy Conley, said “As the top performing non-selective school in the whole of Lincolnshire with a Progress 8 score of +0.59 in 2024, these impressive examinations results indicate that students at Bourne Academy are once again performing ‘well above’ the national average.

“This year, these outstanding GCSE results have meant that half of the students from Bourne Academy will be progressing to our sixth form, which is expecting to enrol a record number of students with even more students from Spalding Academy and other local secondary schools.”

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Matildha Hay and Barney Hay with their proud mum. Photo: Supplied

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Ethan Birdsall and Daniel Birdsall. Photo: Supplied

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Julia Witkowska and Ola Witkowska with their family. Photo: Supplied

The impressive grades reflect how well pupils have been supported, said Mrs Conley, with extra revision sessions during the Easter and May half-term breaks, as well as at lunchbreaks and in after-school revision clubs.

More GCSE results here

Mrs Conley added “This set of results is a testament to the incredible hard work of our students and staff, and reflects the students’ hard work and commitment to their studies.

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Rosy Livingston, Charlie Fitzgerald and Emily Cooper. Photo: Supplied

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Jenna Pettit and Libby Pettit. Photo: Supplied

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Oscar Worrall, Gabriel Motias and Jamie Ford. Photo: Supplied

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Jessica Raines. Photo: Supplied

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Darcey Hildebrandt and Oliver Fowkes. Photo: Supplied

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Rosy Livingston and Oliwia Krzysztof. Photo: Supplied

Bourne Academy pupils celebrate their GCSE results: Ruby Woodhams with her family. Photo: Supplied

“As a trust with non-selective schools, I am immensely proud of the achievements of every single student who have grown into amazing young people with bright futures.

“The results across all the schools that are part of South Lincolnshire Academies Trust demonstrates our commitment to school improvement, and we offer students in Lincolnshire the best opportunities possible and help them to aspire to be the best they can be.

“I wish all our students the very best in the next phase of their educational endeavours whether this be sixth form, college or an apprenticeship.”