A London Marathon runner is scouting for sponsorship for her chosen charity.

Georgia Galloway, a third-year medical trainee based at the medical assessment unit of Peterborough City Hospital, is well-known in the area for her voluntary work with the local scouts, and her passion for the scouting movement which began as a teenager.

As assistant chief commissioner for England, Georgia will miss the annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle because it falls on the same day as the London Marathon – Sunday, April 21.

Carolyn Greig, left, and Georgia Galloway

But along with her friend and fellow scouting volunteer Carolyn Greig, Georgia, from Bourne, will be doing her best to raise as funds for https://deafblind.org.uk/.

Georgia said: “I love running. I do it to relax and de-stress and I have wanted to run the London Marathon since my university days.

“I have tried for many years to get a place through the ballot and then the opportunity arose for me to run with Carolyn for the charity.”

She added: “Training is going well and despite the clash of dates with the Windsor Castle event, I am absolutely thrilled to be able to take part in something which has been an ambition of mine for so long while raising funds for a great cause.”

Nikki Morris, chief executive of Deafblind UK, said: “We’re so grateful to Georgia and Carolyn for their fundraising efforts.

“Deafblindness can create many challenges to everyday life often resulting in people of all ages feeling very lonely and isolated.

“By raising such an impressive sum, they will help us to make a real difference to those people who need us most.

“I wish them the very best of luck for marathon day.”