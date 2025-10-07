A historic sheep fair ‘went really well’ despite concerns over the stormy weather.

The Corby Glen Sheep Fair – believed to be the country’s oldest – returned to the village for the 787th time over the weekend, drawing crowds on both Saturday and Sunday.

While the traditional sheep auction remains at its heart, the fair has grown over the years to include live music, market stalls, dog and car shows, and even baking and eating competitions, alongside many other attractions.

The 787th Corby Glen Sheep Fair returned to the village over the weekend.

It drew crowds from across the country.

Toby Leete, chairman of the event, said that, despite this year not being their busiest, he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

“Storm Amy was on the horizon before the fair, but it went ahead and it went really well,” said Toby.

“The weather is always a concern because it takes place in the first week of October, so it can be a bit hit and miss – but that never stops the fair; it hasn’t for 787 years.

Sandra Beck with her dogs Savannah, Serina, Saraha and Siena.

“We had people from all over the country come – it was packed.”

The event opened on Friday with the beer festival at the Fighting Cocks, in Market Place, and a funfair on the village green.

On Saturday, there was a sheep sale and farmers’ market in Tanners Lane field, a bake-off, and more fun for children with face painting and tug of war.

The Corby Glen dance academy on the main stage.

Sunday, the most popular day, featured performances by a school choir and morris dancers, as well as a classic car display and a dog show.

The food-eating competition attracted a high number of entries once again.

Toby said the fair would not have been possible without the support of the community and volunteers.

Revd Beverley Tasker looking at one of the vintage vehicles on display.

Dancers from Bourne Morris.

He hopes it has helped to show, especially to those new to the village, what Corby Glen is all about.

“The feedback is always fantastic and very positive,” said Toby. “People are often surprised by the scale of what we are able to put on in our community, but it’s all thanks to everyone’s support.

“It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of effort from people who give up their time for free – it’s how the fair continues to get better every year.”

Alice Arrowsmith, aged four, with one of the Walk-a-Bout Goats.

The beer festival ran throughout the three days, featuring live bands, real ales and food.

Next year, the organisers plan to bring the sheep auction back to the heart of the village, which for years has been held on the village green.

Toby added: “We try to grow every year and introduce something new.

There was live music and entertainment at heart of the village.

“For hundreds of years, thousands of sheep were auctioned across the village, so the plan is to slowly bring it back to the heart of the village at the Market Place.”

