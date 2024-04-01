Seven crews have been called out to an ongoing blaze at a recycling centre.

The incident is taking place at South Fen Road, Bourne and residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

Crews from Bourne, Spalding, Market Deeping, Corby Glen, Gainsborough, Donington and Boston are in attendance.

Three are specialist crews.

The fire in Bourne at a metal recycling firm. Photo: RSM Photography

“Advice is for local residents to keep doors and windows closed.”

The neighbouring Bourne Household Waste Recycling Centre remains open as normal, although residents may wish to delay their visit due to smoke from the nearby fire

