A sex doll was nestled among hundreds of pieces of antique jewellery going under the hammer today (Wednesday).

Auctioneers Golding Young sold the “companion doll” for £100 – a snip compared to the recommended retail price of £1,500.

The Passion Dolls UK item was consigned on behalf of a private local vendor and described by the team as being in “good overall condition with its original box”.

Auctioneer William Gregory

Company director Kirsty Young said: “The nature of our profession is that you never know what you will see on a day to day basis and that is what makes it fun.”

The doll was sold to an online bidder from the auction house in Bourne. It comes with a booklet detailing the terms and conditions of use but the Golding Young jacket worn by the doll in the promotional photos was not included.

Starting the bidding at £50, auctioneer William Gregory told bidders: “Don’t forget, the more you pay, the more you will like it.”

A Passion Dolls UK doll was sold by Golding Young for £100. Photo: Golding Young

The firm’s managing director, Colin Young, had shared the lot on his social media account ahead of the sale.