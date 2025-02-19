A 48-year-old with Down’s syndrome and advanced dementia is being evicted from a supported living home.

The family of Michael Burke have branded Ambient Support’s decision to serve him notice from its Bourne supported living home as ‘cruel’.

His sister Rachael Dolby was notified by his social worker on February 4 that the 48-year-old must leave the place he has called home for the last 22 years on March 4.

A photo of Michael taken a few years ago

This is because of safety concerns due to his limited mobility and end-of-life nursing care needs, which has left Rachael confused because he’s been bed-bound for 18 months.

She said: “I want to be the voice for my brother because he doesn’t have a voice.

“I am so sad and unhappy it has been handled in this way.”

Rachael with her brother Michael

Michael, who has Down’s syndrome, was diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago which has progressed to the advanced stage.

He was given six months to live 18 months ago and since then has been receiving palliative care.

Despite being his next of kin, Rachael, a nurse, says she was not contacted by the care company about its plans to evict Michael. Her previous discussions with the company had been about plans to fit patio doors in his room to allow for a quick exit.

“He’s being treated like he’s a name on a bit of paper rather than a person,” she said.

“It’s very inhumane and cruel.”

Rachael doesn’t think Michael ‘understands the reality of the situation’ but believes the move and being surrounded by strangers will have an effect.

She is full of praise for the staff at the home who provide ‘gold standard care’ for Michael - one of the main reasons she opposes him leaving.

Rachael is currently looking at care homes in Stamford, where she lives, so that he can be around familiar faces.

A spokesperson for Ambient Support explained the decision was due to Michael’s increasing end-of-life nursing care needs and significant safety concerns.

They said: “Sadly, this individual has reached a stage in his illness where he needs professional nursing care, which is beyond the remit that Ambient can provide.

“The tenant is now bedbound and too unwell to be safely moved to a wheelchair in case of emergency.

“Following an independent fire risk assessment conducted in collaboration with the housing provider and a fire safety assessor, it has been determined that Ambient Support staff would be unable to safely evacuate in the event of an emergency without putting him and the other tenants in the property at risk.”

The spokesperson added that staff are ‘deeply saddened by this outcome’ and Ambient is working with the authorities and family to ensure ‘a smooth transition to a setting which can provide the appropriate level of nursing care in a safe and comfortable environment’.