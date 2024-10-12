A village home brimming with character is on the market.

Monk's Cottage in Aslackby, offers six double bedrooms, multiple downstairs reception rooms, ample off-road parking and stunning views overlooking fields.

Access to the property is gained through a large entrance hall which provides access to the downstairs accommodation.

Monk's Cottage, Kirkby Underwood Road, Aslackby

On the right is the spacious home office, which could also be used as a child's playroom.

The property also offers multiple reception rooms, including a large lounge, a cosy snug with a recently fitted wood burner and a large dining room with an inglenook fireplace.

At the back of the home is a large conservatory with French doors leading out to the garden, which is an ideal space for hosting.

A spacious kitchen diner, offers ample worktop space and an Aga oven.

The first-floor has six large double bedrooms split into two sections, accessed from separate staircases.

Accessed from the stairs in the snug, the first section offers four of the bedrooms, including the main bedroom, with fitted wardrobes and field views to the rear, and a family four-piece suite with a walk-in shower.

The second section comprises two further well-balanced double bedrooms with their own three-piece shower room.

The property sits on a generous plot with a wrap-around garden consisting of a large lawn space with mature trees, shrubbery, flowers and a patio seating area.

A gravel driveway offers ample off-road parking to the front of the property.

Monk's Cottage, Kirkby Underwood Road, Aslackby is on the market for £600,000.

For more information or to book a viewing call 01778 422567 or email bourne@newtonfallowell.co.uk.



