A business which specialises in motorsports has swapped racing cars for model planes in its latest project.

David Fox, who runs a fibreglass company from South Fen Road in Bourne, was approached by the Royal Saudi Airforce to create four model Typhoon fighter planes.

Military bosses were aware of his work from 10 years ago when he created three model 32ft Boeing Dreamliners for Etihad Airways, which were put on a roundabout at the entrance to Heathrow Airport.

Cliff Wallice, David Fox and Geoff Lewis with one of the models

This time the planes were made to 1/7th scale.

David said: “This was just as difficult as the previous project, if not more. The Dreamliners are just a long tube whereas the Typhoons have more shaping.

“But I was very pleased to be approached for the job.”

David Fox appeared in the Stamford Mercury more than 10 years ago after creating three model jets for display at Heathrow airport

The project, which took 13 weeks, started with creating a wooden model, followed by moulding eight parts and attaching them together.

The Royal Saudi Airforce has about 70 Typhoon jets, and David hopes military personnel will be pleased with the models when they arrive this week.

The 75-year-old is capable of creating anything in his Bourne workshop, but usually the focus is on racing cars.

The model Typhoon

Over the past five decades since setting up the business he has worked with names such Ford, Nissan and Peugeot, as well as British Racing Motors, which was founded in Bourne.

“We are used to doing important jobs,” said David.

David’s career began at Blackstones in Stamford. He later accepted a job in Northamptonshire specialising in motor cars to gain experience before setting up his own business.

“I thought the job would be temporary but it snowballed.

“I really wouldn’t say it’s something I wanted to do - it can be a horrible mucky job.

“In life you go down a road and all of a sudden it diverts you. Before you know it, that's what you’re doing - it’s fate.”