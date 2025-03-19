Home   Bourne   News   Article

Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes in Burghley Street, Bourne can be turned into offices and storage

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:00, 19 March 2025

Plans to turn a former social club building into offices can now move forward.

London-based Mavix Developments Ltd has been given the green light to transform a clubhouse building in Burghley Road, Bourne into an office.

The building was previously used by the Willoughby branch of The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes, known as ROAB. It is one of the largest fraternal movements in the country and provides support to charitable causes.

The former Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes clubhouse in Bourne. Photo: Google Maps
The wooden hut was also a social centre for non-members with activities such as crib and dominoes and had live music on the weekends.

If plans move forward, it will soon have a different buzz as the now-vacant building will also be used to store electrical equipment.

