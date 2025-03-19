Plans to turn a former social club building into offices can now move forward.

London-based Mavix Developments Ltd has been given the green light to transform a clubhouse building in Burghley Road, Bourne into an office.

The building was previously used by the Willoughby branch of The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes, known as ROAB. It is one of the largest fraternal movements in the country and provides support to charitable causes.

The former Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes clubhouse in Bourne. Photo: Google Maps

The wooden hut was also a social centre for non-members with activities such as crib and dominoes and had live music on the weekends.

If plans move forward, it will soon have a different buzz as the now-vacant building will also be used to store electrical equipment.

