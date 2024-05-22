A business is celebrating success at the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show for the second straight year.

Bourne-based homewares business Sophie Allport won a five-star award for its stand at this year’s show, repeating the accolade won in 2023.

Sophie Allport, which has shops in Bourne and Stamford, has been attending the Royal Horticultural Society show since 2010.

Sophie and Jem Allport with the five-star award

Founder and designer, Sophie Allport, said: “Chelsea Flower Show is one of my favourite events of the year, and I’m so proud that we’ve won a five-star stand award for a second year in a row.

“It’s been a huge effort from the whole team, and the stand looks truly spectacular.

The award-winning stand

“It has been designed to replicate the home for added inspiration, from a kitchen complete with a butler sink and range cooker to a tablescape for dining with friends and family.”