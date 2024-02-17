A high-quality village home with views of the countryside is on the market.

This property is set in the quiet village of Pointon and offers five double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and four reception rooms with a range of high-quality finishes including oak flooring in the hallways and dining rooms.

A spacious entrance hall provides access to all of the ground floor reception rooms with a large oak staircase leading to the first floor.

The lounge is cosy with an inglenook fireplace and log burner, and has double doors which lead into the bright conservatory.

The kitchen room, which has recently been renovated, has a range of built-in appliances including a Belling cooker, floor and wall units, a double sink and integrated dishwasher.

A useful utility room and walk-in pantry are located off the kitchen.

As well as there being space for a table in the kitchen, there is a separate dining room at the front of the property. This room benefits from a large bay window allowing a great amount of natural light in.

The downstairs space is completed with a further reception room at the back of the property. Currently being used as a home gym, this space offers excellent potential and versatility.

The first floor has five double bedrooms with two of the bedrooms offering modern three-piece en-suite bathrooms.

The master bedroom has a large rear aspect window, with views looking down upon the open fields to the rear of the property.

There is a large family bathroom and ample storage.

To the rear of the house there is a large outbuilding currently being used as a bar and games room, which could also be used as a home office.

The rear garden, which wraps around the entirety of the property, is mainly laid to lawn with a dedicated patio area and picturesque pond.

There is extensive parking for ample vehicles on a gravel driveway plus a double garage, which can also be accessed from the inside of the house.

53 West Road, Pointon is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £699,950. For more details and to arrange a viewing call 01778 422567 or email bourne@newtonfallowell.co.uk