Several vehicles parked in a residential area have been broken into in an overnight crime spree.

Police in Lincolnshire have received a number of reports of items being stolen from vehicles in the Northorpe Lane and Viking Way areas of Thurlby.

It is believed these incidents happened overnight between 7pm on Tuesday and 5.30am on Wednesday (May 27 and 28).

Police. Photo: stock

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Several vehicles were targeted, and personal belongings were reported to have been taken.

“Were you in the area that evening? Did you capture anything suspicious or of note via CCTV or dashcam footage? If so, we would like to hear from you as you might hold vital information for our investigation.”

Anyone with information should email gintare.zilyte2@lincs.police.uk referencing incident 61 of May 28 in the subject line.

Officers are reminding people to lock their vehicles, avoid leaving valuables in plain view and to report suspicious activity immediately.






