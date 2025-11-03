Thousands of people gathered in Bourne to watch a spectacular firework display.

Bourne Round Table and the Bourne Abbey Primary Academy PTFA organised the annual event, which took place on Saturday (November 1) on The Wellhead.

Despite numbers being slightly down on previous years, there were still 3,500 people there to enjoy a smaller children’s display and a large fireworks display, both run by Illuminatus Pyrotechnics of Essendine, and set to music.

Also on offer was a funfair by Paul Hind and a range of food and drinks stalls, including a burger and hot dog stand run by the PTFA, and a bar run by the Round Table.

Fire performers from MJ Productions and Dom and Alfie Brister entertained the crowds while they waited for the main event.

Bourne Fireworks Spectacular 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes/Iliffe Media

The Groom family - Ashley, Becky, Stanley, seven, and Rose, six, at Bourne Fireworks Spectacular 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes/Iliffe Media

Anca and Lupu Nicholas at Bourne Fireworks Spectacular 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes/Iliffe Media

Kevin Gutteridge, from Bourne Round Table, said: “It was a fantastic night and a big thank you to Illuminatus Pyrotechnics for a great display, they really are a great team.

“I’d also like to thank all the volunteers and marshals, without whom the event would not be possible, and of course, Bourne United Charities for the use of The Wellhead.”

Bourne Fireworks Spectacular 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes/Iliffe Media

Bourne Fireworks Spectacular 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

A drone shot of the Bourne Fireworks Spectacular 2025. Photo: Sheldon Coles

A drone shot of the Bourne Fireworks Spectacular 2025. Photo: Sheldon Coles

A drone shot of the Bourne Fireworks Spectacular 2025. Photo: Sheldon Coles

Money raised from the event will be shared between the Round Table and the PTFA. The Round Table’s share will be added to money raised from the summer’s beer festival and distributed to local good causes. Since 1966, the Round Table has organised an annual Christmas lunch for invited elderly residents, which is due to return this year after a break due to covid, and will benefit from some of the cash.

Kevin had enquiries from potential volunteers for the fireworks event and anyone interested in volunteering at either the beer festival or the fireworks night can email: info@bournefestival.com.