People looking for new job opportunities can attend an event designed to boost skills, wages and happiness.

Organised by Toolbar and Job Centre Plus Stamford, the Bourne Spring Jobs Fair '25 takes place from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, March 18 in Bourne Corn Exchange.

More than 20 local employers and skills providers have signed up to have stands on which to promote their opportunities. There will also be the chance to speak to recruiters, and to members of the Toolbar and Job Centre Plus teams.

People at last year's jobs fair in Bourne

A similar event last year attracted about 300 visitors.

Local job opportunities can also be found online at www.imjobs.co.uk.

Toolbar, based in Bourne, helps people to prepare or update their CVs, find job vacancies, and offers access to computers and the internet along with people on hand to give friendly, non-judgmental guidance.

Over 18s can use Toolbar, which meets on Mondays, 10am to midday at The Len Pick Suite, Bourne Town Football Club, Abbey Road. Advice is free and refreshments are available.

The charity is supported by The Len Pick Trust and Bourne Town Council.

For more information about Toolbar or the spring jobs fair, email toolbar.bourne@gmail.com or phone 07749 689026.