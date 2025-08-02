Located in the sought-after village of Morton stands this stunning four-bedroom detached family home.

Offering a large plot with separate gated access, driveway parking with a double garage, and spacious, flexible accommodation, this property would make an ideal family home.

82 Station Road in Morton is on the market with Newton Fallowell. Photo: Supplied

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, study, downstairs WC, kitchen, utility room, dining room, lounge, conservatory, four double bedrooms with an en-suite to the main bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Entering via the front door leads into the light and airy entrance hall, where the stairs flow to the first floor and doors grant access to the lounge, study, downstairs WC, and the kitchen.

The lounge features wooden flooring, a feature fireplace, a bay window to the front aspect, and bi-fold doors to the conservatory. The conservatory boasts a stone tiled floor and double doors to the rear garden.

Located to the back of the property is the stunning modern breakfast kitchen that boasts integrated appliances including an inset electric hob with overhead extractor, integrated double oven, island with storage, fitted cupboards at base and eye level + draws, worktops with a tiled splashback, inset black granite sink, window to the rear aspect, tiled floor, farm style split door to the rear garden and a door to the utility room and dining room.

Flowing through from the breakfast kitchen is the dining room that has wooden flooring, double bi-fold doors to the rear garden, and a window to the front. Offering an inset sink and drainer, space and plumbing for a washing machine, dishwasher, fridge freezer and a tiled floor, the utility room makes a useful addition to this beautiful home.

Located behind the utility room is the downstairs WC that is fully tiled and has a basin, a heated towel rail, and a privacy window to the side.

Completing the downstairs accommodation is the study that is located to the front of the property.

Upstairs, the property features four double bedrooms with an en-suite to the main bedroom and a familybathroom. Bedrooms one and two both have built-in wardrobes, while the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room with a modern three-piece suite. The two further bedrooms both offer built-in wardrobes. Completing the upstairs accommodation is the stunning family bathroom which has an oversized jacuzzi bath.

Outside, the property sits on a large plot and offers ample off-road parking via the double-width block paved drive that leads to the double garage. At the side of the property is double-gated access that leads through to a separate private parking area that would be suitable for a motorhome or caravan and the beautiful rear garden.

Stock with a range of plants and shrubs and mainly laid to lawn, the rear garden is a tranquil space that would be ideal for entertaining.

82 Station Road in Morton is on the market with a guide price of between £500,000 and £525,000, with Newton Fallowell. For more information or to arrange a viewing call 01778 422567.