A seal has been spotted at a nature reserve many miles away from the sea.

Bourne wildlife photographer Lee Enderby was surprised to spot a seal by the River Glen between Baston Fen Nature Reserve and Kate’s Bridge on the morning of January 27.

He kept quiet so as not to disturb the animal and snapped some shots of it resting on a river bank from about 15 metres away.

The seal seemingly posed by sitting up, yawning and looking straight at the camera.

Lee, 48, said: “I spoke with a local bird watcher and he said it had been in the area for about a month.

“Although I’ve been to the same site since and I haven’t spotted it again.”

Lee was pleased with his photographs but the seal was not originally what drew him to the nature reserve.

He regularly visits Baston Fen for its ‘excellent bird watching’ but on January 27 he was hoping to photograph otters.

“I would’ve preferred to see otters as they are more interesting,” said Lee.

“Common seals just sit there.

“They are quite large creatures and this one looked particularly healthy.”

Lee waited until he was sure the seal had left the area before sharing the snaps, as he didn’t want people to rush to the site and frighten the animal.

Since posting the photos on Facebook he has been inundated with supportive comments.

“I was happy with the photos,” he said.

“It’s nice for them to be appreciated .

“It is normally hard to get good photos of seals.”

Lee’s passion for wildlife photography started in 2011 while on a honeymoon safari in Kenya with his wife Kalika.

He enjoys snapping pictures of animals in the Lincolnshire area as well as occasional wedding photography.

“The Bourne area is excellent for wildlife,” he said.