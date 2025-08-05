A suspected drink driver hit a police officer while fleeing a fast food restaurant.

Pilates instructor Taylor Miles had drunk three glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel on the evening of June 13, a court was told.

Bourne's McDonald's restaurant. Image: Google

It was a mistake which cost the 22-year-old, her driving licence and almost £1,000 when she appeared before magistrates on Wednesday (July 30).

In the dock beside her was her boyfriend Jamie Fisher, who faced a charge of obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Prosecutor Kerry Close said police had received two calls relating to Miles getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

The Raymond Mays pub in Bourne

The first came at 9.40pm from a member of the public regarding a woman getting into a car after leaving Bourne’s The Raymond Mays JD Wetherspoon pub.

Soon after a second call came from a member of staff at the Milestone Road McDonald’s, who said they were attempting to keep the defendant at the site as they suspected she was drink driving.

“Police sergeant Iain Bushell attended the scene,” Ms Close said.

Boston Magistrates' Court

“Miss Miles was the driver and she was asked to step out of the vehicle. She replied ‘no, I don’t need to do that. I’m ok’.

“The officer felt she was under the influence of alcohol. Her eyes were glazed and speech slurred.”

The court heard a statement from Sgt Bushell which explained he was struck as he walked in front of the vehicle.

“I heard the car rev and shouted to the driver to stop,” it read.

“They engaged first gear and drove into me.”

Sgt Bushell’s statement added he felt his ‘leg bend back’ before the vehicle drove off.

The car was later located at Fisher’s parents’ address where other officers also attended.

Ms Close said 23-year-old Fisher became ‘argumentative’ and resisted when officers attempted to handcuff him. It took three officers to eventually arrest him.

“In the van he was verbally abusive to officers and was making jokes,” Ms Close continued.

“He was laughing at Sgt Bushell and said ‘did she run someone over?’”

Magistrates were told Miles was taken to Grantham police station where she refused to give a breath sample, saying ‘I politely decline’ and ‘I don’t feel like it, it’s not fair’.

In police interview Miles said she had drank ‘three glasses of win and thought she was fine to drive’.

“She couldn’t remember being at McDonald’s,” Ms Close added.

“She said she didn’t recall hitting the police officer and said it wasn’t intentional.”

In his interview, self-employed plasterer Fisher said he had finished work early on the Friday and had spent four hours in the pub before Miles met him at 5pm.

“He said that ‘when I’m drink I can be rude and obnoxious’,” Ms Close told the court.

In defence, Phillipa Chatterton said Miles, who works as a pilates instructor and technical audit officer, was showing ‘genuine remorse’.

“Miss Miles had intended to meet Mr Fisher for a meal and drink one glass of wine,” the defence continued.

“They had a change of plan and decided to have a few drinks and take a taxi home.

“Foolishly, she had three glasses of wine and took the risk to drive home.”

Turning her attention to Fisher, Miss Chatterton continued: “He is someone who has no previous convictions.

“He went out early and admits that when he’s had a drink he’s not the nicest person.”

A probation report found Miles ‘struggles with anxiety issues and this led her to make her decisions’.

Miles, of Spa Chase, Bourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without due care and attention when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

She was disqualified from driving for 22 months, which can be reduced by 22 weeks if she completes a drink driver rehabilitation course.

Miles must also undertake a nine-month community order, including 10 rehabilitation days.

She was also fined £540 and ordered to pay £250 compensation to Sgt Bushell, a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Fisher, of Welland Drive, Bourne, admitted the charge of resisting a constable.

He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.