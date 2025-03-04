A youth accused of taking a machete to the scene of an alleged Bourne murder told a court it was only going to be used as a deterrent.

The 17-year-old, who can not be named because of his age, is alleged to have passed the machete to another man, Reece Bruns, 20, who is accused of stabbing Kyle Marshall.

But, giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court, the youth said he only thought the machete was going to be used to deter Mr Marshall.

Kyle Marshall

Mr Marshall, 37, bled to death after allegedly suffering a stab wound in Wellhead Park, Bourne, on the night of June 26 last year.

The prosecution allege Mr Bruns inflicted the fatal wound after the youth, then just 16, went to fetch the machete and brought it to the park in a long winter coat.

Jurors were shown previous social media footage of the youth displaying the machete and a folding knife on his bed.

Police on the scene at Wellhead Park in Bourne

The youth confirmed that he bought both knives from a man he only knew as "Jack" about three months before Mr Marshall's death.

When questioned by the prosecution the youth admitted he found the machete "appealing" and "cool" but he denied he was showing off by sending the videos to friends.

"I never bought it to use for an offence," the youth insisted.

The youth admitted he had previously shown the knives to Mr Bruns.

Murder scene at Wellhead Park off South Street, Bourne

When asked why his mother did not know about the machete the youth replied "because she never went in my room".

The youth said he kept the machete and the folding knife on his desk.

He admitted taking the machete from his home on the night of Mr Marshall's death but he denied also removing the folding knife from his bedroom.

Asked why he did not leave the park when he heard Mr Marshall was coming the youth replied: "I don't know."

He added: "Kyle knew where I lived."

The youth admitted he asked "shall I go and get something" and said he thought he saw Mr Bruns nod.

When asked what he thought the knife was going to be used for the youth replied: "To deter Kyle."

Mr Bruns has denied deliberately stabbing Mr Marshall with the machete and said he was "scared for his life" after being threatened by the older man.

Jurors heard Mr Marshall died at the scene after suffering a stab wound to the heart.

Mr Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and the youth, now 17, both deny the murder of Mr Marshall and a second charge of possessing a bladed article in public.

The trial continues.