Bourne teenager to compete for Miss Teen Great Britain title

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 06:00, 24 March 2024

An aspiring actress will compete for the title of Miss Teen Great Britain.

Gabriella Perrin, from Bourne, has won a place in the semi-final of the Miss Teen Great Britain pageant which will take place in Blackpool later this year.

The 18-year-old said: “I thought it looked really inspiring and cool so I decided to give it a shot.

Gabriella Perrin
“I like the way women empower each other.

“It’s a confidence boost to wear nice dresses and meet other girls.”

She added that she is proud to be named a semi-finalist.

The pageant also includes charity work and Gabriella will be raising money for Together for Short Lives, which supports young people with life-threatening conditions.

Gabriella, a former Deepings School pupil, hopes to pursue a career in acting and will start training at the Eastern School of Performing Arts in Stamford in September.

