A group of teenagers say a Oasis-fuelled revival of indie music has helped their band to flourish this summer.

Freddie Lynch, of Bourne, believes ‘indie sleaze’ – the era dubbed by a younger generation who are rediscovering the genre – is having a huge impact on new and upcoming bands.

The group is inspired by various indie bands PHOTO: Submitted

The 16-year-old, who is the lead singer and guitarist of The Sonics, has been performing on stage with pals, Alex Hill, 15, Sam Petz, 16, and David Yarnell, 17, for about three years.

Inspired by nostalgic classics, the band covers indie songs from their favourite artists including Oasis, Blur, Stone Roses and the Kaiser Chiefs, and have been fully booked with gigs throughout the summer.

Freddie said: “Indie music has always been there but there is definitely a new generation of people my age and a bit older who are getting into it again.

Freddie learnt how to play the guitar at around seven years old PHOTO: Submitted

“Parents influence music taste, but we are now discovering new bands as a result.

“The Oasis comeback and other Brit-pop bands going on tour has been really good for up and coming groups – it’s what people want to hear at the moment.”

When the indie/rock band announced they would be going on tour last year, Freddie knew the opportunity to see them live couldn’t be missed – as Oasis was one of his biggest inspirations. They saw the Gallagher brothers in Manchester.

The lads get on well and enjoy performing live together PHOTO: Submitted

He added: “It was amazing, there was such a vibe.

“Watching them live definitely made me want to do the same thing one day.

“When I am performing I get taken to a completely different world. It changes my mood if I am feeling down and I feel really passionate.”

The Sonics performing live PHOTO: Submitted

Alongside their busy schedule of gigs, The Sonics also experienced an amazing opportunity in July, after collaborating with Bourne Town Football Club to release their new kit.

Behind the scenes, the group has a huge support network who help them out, including Freddie’s mum, Lucy, who the band refer to as ‘momager’.

Lucy, who is also the designated taxi driver, books all the gigs and runs the social media pages — and she can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.

Freddie with 'momager' Lucy PHOTO: Submitted

She said: “It makes me so proud to watch Freddie perform live – it just comes naturally to him and he is a different person on stage. I’m definitely his biggest fan and cheerleader.

“My heart bursts when they all start playing together because the sound they make is brilliant – it cheers me up and I love it.

“We converted our garage into a music room for them and they are always round here practicing, its really lovely.”

The Sonics PHOTO: Submitted

The group collaborated with Bourne Town Football Club to launch the new kit PHOTO: Submitted

The band is currently on Instagram and Facebook but hope to branch out on TikTok soon.

Freddie said: “A lot of bands are growing on that platform and I think it would be a really good thing for us to do.

“Down the line I’d also like to start performing some original songs in our set list and focus on doing as many gigs as we can.”