Sunday lunch at this quintessential English country pub has become something of a tradition for my family - and we never leave disappointed.

Our latest visit to The Robin Hood and Little John in Aslackby was once again a big success as we left with full bellies and feeling suitably relaxed for the week ahead.

The Robin Hood has been keep customers happy since the Regency era and has retained many of its original features and old world charm - which provides the perfect setting for our family discussions.

The Robin Hood and Little John at Aslackby is well worth a visit PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

We have been so many times that I could make a joke about my father becoming one of those original features — but I’ll endeavour to avoid that in order to show suitable respect my (much) elders.

To be fair, he does deserve a little bit of ribbing as this is a man who once took advantage of a pensioner’s discounted meal deal while still in his 50s.

One of the many things that I love about The Robin Hood - including the many pictures of horses - is the fact that they are never mean with the portions. I hate nothing more than forking out for a meal and coming away hungry, which is one of the reasons that I’m never really a fan of tapas.

The Robin Hood and Little John is a lovely cosy English pub PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

Normally, I’d opt for the roast beef - but father beat me to it on this occasion (nothing wrong with his reactions). So, as this was a review, I thought I’d try something different and go for the pork.

Roast pork isn’t normally my favourite Sunday roast as the meat can be dry and require so much chewing that my jaw goes on a workout challenge. However, at the Robin Hood, it was cooked to perfection and melted in my mouth. And it also contained just the right amount of crackling and that lovely bit of white fat, which is always one of my favourite bits.

The meal also came with a beautifully cooked roast parsnip, roast potatoes and a couple of balls of stuffing.

Roast pork at The Robin Hood and Little John PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

Vegetables at The Robin Hood and Little John PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

But much of the plate was taken up with an enormous Yorkshire pudding - which in my humble opinion is one of the best bits of a roast dinner - and it was delicious.

A side dish packed full of vegetables always comes with the dinner - and we never get through them all. And the dish comes with an interesting selection of vegetables including mini sweetcorn, broccoli, beans, carrots and cabbage.

Dad’s roast beef, which also came with a Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and parsnip, got a big thumbs up. He asked for the well done version which was tasty and tender with some wonderful gravy. Dad also enjoyed the perfectly cooked vegetables.

A massive Yorkshire pudding with roast beef PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

The cheesy vegetable bake was delicious PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

My stepmum Jane opted for the cheesy vegetable bake, which she said was lovely and tasty and packed with a good selection of vegetables. It was served with roast potatoes and parsnip.

Two of us decided that, even though we had feasted on a delicious Sunday dinner, there was still just a little bit of room for dessert.

Father and myself both opted for a fruit crumble and custard. Again, there was a substantial portion of this fruity dessert and the custard was excellent. There’s something just something so wonderful about a crumble as good as this one.

Another shot of the delicious crumble PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

The 'naked' fruit crumble which was utterly delicious PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

The fruit crumble and custard at The Robin Hood and Little John was delicious PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

Coffee at The Robin Hood and Little John PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

Drinks are reasonably priced at The Robin Hood and Little John PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

Something for all tastes at The Robin Hood and Little John PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

Something for all tastes at The Robin Hood and Little John PHOTO: ILIFFE MEDIA

Dad enjoyed an Abbot Ale to accompany his meal while Jane opted for a Fever Tree tonic and I went for a refreshing orange juice and and lemonade.

Customer service at the Robin Hood is also brilliant and they were really attentive.

Looking by how full the dining room and bar was, The Robin Hood and Little John is not just popular with my family. If you haven’t been, it is well worth a visit.

Out of five:

Food: Absolutely delicious, with big portions so I’d recommend an elasticated waistband *****

Drink: Great selection of drinks and dad said his Abbot was at the right temperature *****

Decor: It’s a beautiful cosy English country pub with hunting prints on the walls and original features to reflect its history *****

Staff: Really attentive and friendly *****

Price: A two course Sunday lunch was £25.95 while a single course was £18.95 which I thought was quite reasonable considering the amount of food and preparation (although dad would always be open for a discount) *****

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk